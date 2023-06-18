Prince Harry should ‘stick to entertainment’: ‘Can’t see past his truth’

Experts believe Prince Harry ‘only worships at his own flame’, in the same way as Boris Johnson.



The royal commentator for The Telegraph, Petronella Wyatt highlighted all the similarities that seemingly exist between the famed Prince Harry and Boris Johnson.

She started the entire converastion by stating “Both Harry and Boris worship at their own flames; Harry has his ‘truth’, Boris has his messiah complex.”



“Despite Johnson being a global elitist who, as he once told me, despises democracy, he still convinces the remaining members of his cult that he holds his puissance, and is the only ‘true’ Tory.”

“Both make the mistake of thinking they have something meaningful to say, when they are more suited to entertainment.”

But “Harry, arguably, has had more success as a writer (Spare was the fastest selling non-fiction book in history), and commands more greenbacks as a speaker”.