Comedian Alan Carr gets called out by ex-husband for claiming he “won” Adele after separation

Comedian Alan Carr is being called out by his ex-husband Paul Drayton for claiming he “won” custody of British singer Adele after their divorce. The 46-year-old and his husband, who is a party planner, announced their separation after being together for 13 years.

Despite previous claims that the two had remained friends following their separation, Paul has called the comic out over his claims about Adele after the pair allegedly “divvied up their celebrity friends” with Paul insisting that Adele was “closer to me” than his former spouse.

Until now, Paul had kept quiet about their relationship but now it seems he’s choosing to speak out in response to Alan’s comments which were made in an episode of 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown last year.

Alan claimed that he was the one who had “gotten” Adele, whose home they got married in California in 2018, after the divorce and he also suggested that Paul had taken with him half of everything.

Paul responded by saying:

“Adele is one of my best friends and the truth is she was closer to me than Alan. The comments he made were in bad taste. They really upset me, to be honest, as there was also the suggestion I was being greedy. I texted Alan afterwards and said, ‘This is out of order, it’s upset me and it’s upset my mum.'”

However, Alan did not end up replying to the text.

