Katy Perry celebrates 15th anniversary of her first studio album

US singer Katy Perry celebrated the 15th anniversary of her first studio album One of the Boys on Saturday.



Taking to Twitter and Instagram simultaneously, the Dark Horse singer shared stunning BTS photos and wrote, “Happy 15th anniversary to my first musical child, One of the Boys! (I know omg the passing of time is WILD)

Katy went on to say “She may be a young teen but has always had a bit of an attitude. Thank you to all the KCs who have stuck around since the Warped and Hello Katy days… tbh I still think of myself as One of the Boys.”

Commenting on it, fellow musician Halsey said, “Katy I saw you stage dive and run around with your parasol at Warped!!! I must have been 13 or 14 years old. That day changed my life! Foreal!”

Katy’s first studio album was released on June 17, 2008.