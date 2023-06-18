Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘two privileged whingers’ who ‘spew their bile’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly nothing more than ‘two privileged whingers’ who ‘spew their bile’ at other people.



These admission and claims have been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Amanda Platell.

According to the Daily Mail, “now the media giants have discovered Harry and Meghan are one-trick ponies. Their only value was in being horrid about the Royal Family.”



“Having spewed their bile, these two privileged whingers have nothing to offer apart from more nastiness and narcissism.”

“Yet they still command every luxury. A $13million California mansion, eye-watering personal security bills, an army of lawyers, comms people, personal assistants, stylists, advisers, private jets and general staff, not excluding the gardeners needed to keep their palatial seven-acre grounds looking magnificent.”

“Which leaves us wondering: how will they sustain their billionaire lifestyle now the Spotify bubble has burst?”