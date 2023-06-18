Tom Holland and Zendaya spotted enjoying weekend stroll in London park

Tom Holland and Zendaya enjoyed a delightful start to their weekend together.

On Friday, the couple was spotted taking a leisurely walk with their adorable dog in a scenic London park. Both stars opted for a relaxed and casual look for the outing.

Captured in a candid moment, the 26-year-old Euphoria actress was seen feeding her beau, 27-year-old Tom Holland, a spoonful of delicious ice cream.

During their stroll, Holland took charge of their furry companion, holding onto the dog's leash while they explored the park. The Crowded Room actor sported a vibrant pink graphic T-shirt, paired with light-washed blue jeans, a blue baseball cap worn backward, and stylish white Nike sneakers.

Zendaya also went for a comfortable attire, sporting white sneakers and donning an all-black ensemble consisting of leggings and a fitted black hoodie.

The couple's park excursion followed their recent attendance at a captivating performance of the renowned play, Brokeback Mountain.