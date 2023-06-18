Eidul Adha 2023: Saudi apex court urges Muslims to look for Zil Hajj moon today

A man looks through a telescope to sight crescent. — Saudi Press Agency/File

RIYADH: The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia has called on Muslims across the globe to look for the Zil Hajj moon this (Sunday) evening, which will decide the day on which Eidul Adha will fall.



As per Saudi Astronomical Centre's prediction, Eidul Adha will fall on June 28 (Wednesday) in the kingdom if the Zil Hajj crescent is sighted today.

The countries where the moon is likely to be sighted this evening will also celebrate the festival on June 28.

As people gear up for Eidul Adha, Climate Data Processing Centre forecast that the Zil Hajj moon is expected to be sighted in Pakistan on June 19 (Monday).

The Met Office said that the moon will be born on June 18 at 9:37pm which could be sighted on June 19.

Consequently, the first Zil-Hajj will be observed on June 20 (Tuesday) and Eidul Adha will be celebrated on June 29 (Thursday).

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meets on the 29th of every Islamic month and makes the announcement after sighting the moon.