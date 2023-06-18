Eidul Adha 2023: Saudi apex court urges Muslims to look for Zil Hajj moon today

RIYADH: The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia has called on Muslims across the globe to look for the Zil Hajj moon this (Sunday) evening, which will decide the day on which Eidul Adha will fall.
As per Saudi Astronomical Centre's prediction, Eidul Adha will fall on June 28 (Wednesday) in the kingdom if the Zil Hajj crescent is sighted today.
The countries where the moon is likely to be sighted this evening will also celebrate the festival on June 28.
As people gear up for Eidul Adha, Climate Data Processing Centre forecast that the Zil Hajj moon is expected to be sighted in Pakistan on June 19 (Monday).
The Met Office said that the moon will be born on June 18 at 9:37pm which could be sighted on June 19.
Consequently, the first Zil-Hajj will be observed on June 20 (Tuesday) and Eidul Adha will be celebrated on June 29 (Thursday).
The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meets on the 29th of every Islamic month and makes the announcement after sighting the moon.
All of the 50 people belong to Kotli area of AJK, says the commissioner
Macron expects summit leaders to address challenges in developing countries through investment, infrastructure reform,...
"I wasn't involved in any vandalism nor I'm in favour of it," says PTI vice chairman
Pakistan Mission in Greece is in contact with the local authorities to identify and recover Pakistani nationals
Eastern Congo-based Allied Democratic Forces militia attacks school near DR Congo boder
PMD says Biparjoy moved further northeastward during last 12 hours, converting into a depression