Jenna Ortega breaks down fan theories with ‘Wednesday’ costars for Season 2

Jenna Ortega was joined by her Wednesday co-stars to break down some of the fan theories that could be featured in the upcoming season of the Netflix show.



As part of TUDUM: A Netflix Global Fan Event on Saturday, June 17th, 2023, Ortega along with Emma Myers, Joy Sunday and Hunter Doohan discussed the biggest fan theories.

One of the biggest theories that was confirmed was that The Addams Family will be welcoming a new addition in season two.

While Doohan admitted they “don’t know who” will be joining them, Ortega put in a vote for Cousin Itt while Doohan and Sunday agreed that Grandmama could be a good choice.

Myers shared that the plot for season 2 is so secret that not even the cast knows what will happen. Netflix is marketing the show with the four young stars, we can expect Season 2 to solve some of the loose threads left behind in the first season, like the fate of Tyler (Doohan) and the mysterious past of Bianca (Sunday).

A theory suggest that Wednesday will become the new Hyde Master after defeating Ms. Thornhill/Laurel Gates (Christina Ricci).

“We see Wednesday drive past Tyler and in that very moment Tyler starts to transform to the Hyde. Could this mean that Wednesday has some sort of power over him?”

“I’ve always said it would be really, really interesting if Wednesday had a monster for a pet,” Ortega responded.

“I’m down. Bow down to Jenna,” added Doohan, who plays Tyler. “Wednesday would probably come up with something horrible for me to do.”

Watch the full video here:

Wednesday Season 1 is streaming on Netflix.

