Kylie Minogue coins lyrical phrase ‘Padam’ making it to Urban dictionary

Kylie Minogue has recently claimed she coined the lyrical phrase Padam Padam, making it to the Urban dictionary.



According to the Daily Mail, the pop star also made headlines for her single Padam that went viral on TikTok because of her “lyrical phrase. This track also made it to the greatest hit in the UK music chart over a decade.

Padam means an onomatopoeia for the sound a heartbeat makes when you’re a diva who’s slaying.

During Padam Padam music video, the singer danced in racy red attire and the single reached number nine on the UK Singles Chart.

Not only that, Kylie’s single reached top ten hit in the UK since her collaboration with Taio Cruz ad Higher in 2011.

Meanwhile, Padam Padam also scored first major success on the ARIA chart since Timebomb reached at number 12 in 2012.