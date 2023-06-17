Meghan Markle 'spinning like a whirlwind' in her first dance: Video

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding reception - held on May 19, 2018 - is an absolutely unforgettable for the Duchess herself.



One of the most special moments of the ceremony was the first dance. In their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, which was released on December 10, 2022, the couple reminisced on the first time they hit the dance floor as newlyweds.

"I just really wanted the music to be fun—even our first dance," Meghan says in the clip.

Swinging around the dance floor was definitely a highlight for the newlyweds as Meghan claims she can never remember the name of the song the Duke and Duchess of Sussex chose for this memorable moment.



The former Suits star said: "I always get it wrong."

Meghan can be seen singing the lyrics to "Land of 1,000 Dances" by Wilson Pickett while the track plays in the background.

Meghan admitted: "That was our first dance. It was so fun. Just spinning like a whirlwind. It was so great."

King Charles III hosted Meghan and Harry’s post-wedding celebration, which 200 of their closest friends and family members attended after the couple exchanged vows at Windsor Castle’s St. George’s Chapel.

It was a star-studded affair with celebrities, such as George Clooney, David and Victoria Beckham, James Corden, Serena Williams, and Priyanka Chopra, in attendance.

The party was filled with fun moments, including Corden and Elton John performing live, Williams playing beer pong, Clooney serving drinks, and the newlyweds sharing a funny and touching speech, according to People. "It was a huge dance party,” a source told the publication at the time. “Everyone was letting loose and had a blast. Just a fun night and not stuffy at all.”