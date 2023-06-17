Nasa shares details on sustainable X-66A experimental aircraft

This picture shows an illustration of Nasa's X-66A experimental aicraft. — Nasa/File

The aircraft created by Nasa's Sustainable Flight Demonstrator project will be known as the X-66A, according to a statement released by Nasa and Boeing on Monday.

The new X-plane from the US space agency aims to train the next generation of single-aisle aircraft, which are the mainstay of passenger airlines worldwide and are more environmentally friendly.

In addition, Boeing pledged to work with Nasa to develop, test, and fly a full-scale demonstrator of the Transonic Truss-Braced Wing concept, which has wings that are long and thin and are stabilised by diagonal struts.

"At Nasa, our eyes are not just focused on stars but also fixated on the sky. The Sustainable Flight Demonstrator builds on Nasa’s world-leading efforts in aeronautics as well climate," said Nasa Administrator Bill Nelson.

"The X-66A will help shape the future of aviation, a new era where aircraft are greener, cleaner, and quieter, and create new possibilities for the flying public and American industry alike," he added.

According to the US Aviation Climate Action Plan published by the White House, the X-66A is the first X-plane created specifically to help the US achieve net-zero aviation greenhouse gas emissions.

The organisation's goal, according to Bob Pearce, associate administrator for NASA's Aeronautics Research Mission Directorate, is for game-changing aircraft concepts like the X-66A to achieve net zero aviation emissions by 2050 while showcasing energy-saving and emissions-reducing technologies.

According to SciTech Daily, Nasa and Boeing sought X-plane designation after the Sustainable Flight Demonstrator project award, granting research aircraft status for revolutionary experimental aircraft configurations and testing designs and technologies for adoption into other aircraft designs.

Boeing's CEO Todd Citron praised the X-66A's designation as the next experimental aircraft, transforming aviation with design, construction, and flight testing and contributing to decarbonization.

Furthermore, the X-66A is a designation for a Transonic Truss-Braced Wing configuration, potentially reducing fuel consumption and emissions by up to 30%.

Since single-aisle aircraft contributed to half of global aviation emissions, Nasa's X-Plane programme, initiated in the 1940s, has contributed to the development of sustainable designs and technologies.

The X-66A is the latest in a long line of Nasa X-planes, supported by the Armstrong Flight Research Centre.

Nevertheless, Nasa and Boeing have a Funded Space Act Agreement to invest $425 million over seven years in the Sustainable Flight Demonstrator project. Boeing and its partners contribute $725 million, while Nasa provides technical expertise and facilities.