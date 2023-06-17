Prince Harry and Meghan living beyond their means?

The British royal family should be worried about what Meghan Markle and Prince Harry do next.

According to independent royal observers the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are living beyond their means and need to sell content to continue to keep their heads above water.

Although the couple has made millions of dollars through their contracts with Netflix and Spotify and the sale of Harry's explosive book "Spare", it is being speculated that it's only a matter of time they encounter a cash crunch given their expenses.

Any financial crisis the couple finds itself in the future will not bode well for the royal family as they Harry and Meghan would be forced to sell content and reveal things about the royals that have not been spoken yet.

The royals, on the other hand, looks satisficed after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision to step down as working royals, their relief might be short lived.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not expected to forgive the royals who they blame for their departure.

Their sentiments could be fueled by the family reunion at the Birthday Parade where Prince William and Kate's three children stole the show with their balcony appearance.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's supporters are convinced that the couple's children have been deprived of a life they deserved as the children of a prince.







