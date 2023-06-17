David Fincher reveals 4K remaster of his serial killer film 'Seven' is in development

Fans of American filmmaker David Fincher's '90s work can take pleasure in the news that he is working on a 4K remaster of his 1995 serial killer film Seven.

During a Q&A session at the Tribeca Festival, David Fincher expressed his typically misanthropic outlook.

“We’re doing ‘Seven’ right now, and we’re going back and doing it in 4K from the original negative, and we overscan it, oversample it, doing all of the due diligence, and there’s a lot of sh*t that needs to be fixed,” Fincher said.

He and Steven Soderbergh, longtime pals and directors, engaged in a discussion moderated by Soderbergh.

Although Fincher claimed to never revisit his old work, he discussed the challenges of enhancing the film's visuals, especially considering the advancements in streaming technology.

The director's perfectionism led him to address issues that may go unnoticed but become apparent on larger screens. Fincher expressed his opposition to altering the essence of the film, emphasizing that while minor fixes can be made, he would not remove or replace significant elements.

“You can fix, you know, three percent, five percent. If something’s egregious, it needs to be addressed. But, you know, I’m not gonna take all the guns out of people’s hands and replace them with flashlights,” he said.

“David’s got a laser pointer and it’s frozen on the shot and you’re like, ‘I want that part of the wall a quarter of a stock darker,’” Soderbergh said. “I walked out and laid down on a couch in the lobby because of what torture it is to see that.”

Fincher's new film, The Killer, featuring Michael Fassbender as a rebel assassin, is set to be released on Netflix in the fall.