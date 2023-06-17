Prince Andrew snubbed by King Charles and royal family amid Windsor residence row

Prince Andrew was nowhere as his elder brother King Charles III celebrated his first official birthday parade as sovereign on Saturday.

The Duke of York, who stepped back from royal duties following his disastrous television interview about Jeffrey Epstein, was not spotted anywhere at the King's big event, Trooping the Colour.



The British monarch, who will turn 75 in November, rode on horseback to inspect soldiers in a ceremony that has been an annual event since 1760.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also missed out the royal family's big event as they were reportedly not invited by the Firm to attend the historic ceremony.



However, all senior members of the royal family put on a united display and appeared together on the Palace Balcony to mark the day.



The annual Trooping the Colour parade marks the British sovereign´s official birthday. Charles was followed on horseback by his eldest son and heir, Prince William, Charles´ brother Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, and sister Anne. Queen Camilla and Kate Middleton followed in a carriage.



The King reportedly wants his younger brother Andrew to vacate his royal residence.

However, Andrew seems to defy the monarch's order as has not intention to leave the luxury house , according to report.

The Duke, who fell out of favour when he was accused of abusing an underage girl, will also lose the privilege of protection from the Met Police which is paid for by the public as he does not perform royal duties.

Queen Elizabeth had stripped her favourite son of his military titles and royal patronages. Andrew paid millions to settle a US civil case brought by his accuser Virginia Giuffre.