Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny beam as they step out shopping in California

Kendall Jenner spotted out with rumored romance Bad Bunny once again as they go shopping

Kendall Jenner and rumored beau, rapper Bad Bunny, were once again seen in relaxed casual wear as they went shopping in Sherman Oaks, California on Thursday.

Walking alongside Bad Bunny (real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio), the 27-year-old supermodel was a vision in a white cropped tank top and high-waisted jeans, cinched at the waist with a slim burgundy belt. She completed her stylish ensemble with oval-shaped sunglasses, white Adidas sneakers, and a striking red tote bag.

The WHERE SHE GOES rapper also donned a monochromatic ensemble, sporting a light brown hooded sweater and pants, which he paired with black sneakers. He added a pop of color to his outfit by wearing a green baseball cap, worn backwards.

After being seen having brunch together earlier this month in Beverly Hills, dressed in matching earth-toned attire, the duo was spotted on another outing.

Although they have not commented on their relationship publicly, an insider revealed exclusively to PEOPLE in May that the founder of 818 Tequila and the musician were "getting more serious."

The source further added, "They are very cute together. Kendall is happy. He is a fun guy. Very much a gentleman and charming. She likes his vibe. He is very chill."