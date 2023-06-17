Harry and Meghan are “f*****g grifters” says Spotify executive after podcast axed

Their company Archewell Audio along with Spotify released a joint statement announcing the news

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were harshly labelled “f*****g grifters” by a top Spotify podcast executive, Bill Simmons after their podcast Archetypes was cancelled. Their $20 million deal came to an end after only producing 13 episodes, three years after signing.

Their audio production company named Archewell Audio along with Spotify released a joint statement announcing the news that they had “mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together.”

The Head of Podcast Innovation and Monetization at Spotify, Bill Simmons then took to his own podcast to call out the couple. “The f***ing grifters. That's the podcast we should have launched with them. I've got to get drunk one night and tell the story of the Zoom I had with Harry to try and help him with a podcast idea. It's one of my best stories.”

Simmons is a sports writer who founded a sports and pop culture website named The Ringer and then went on to sell it to Spotify for $200 million in 2020. He then joined Spotify himself and has criticised the couple several times.

Last year, he reportedly claimed he was embarrassed to be in the same company as Harry.

“Shoot this guy to the sun. I'm so tired of this guy. What does he bring to the table? He just whines about s*** and keeps giving interviews. Who gives a s***? Who cares about your life? You weren't even the favorite son. You live in f****** Montecito and you just sell documentaries and podcasts and nobody cares what you have to say about anything unless you talk about the royal family and you just complain about them.”

