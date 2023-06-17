Kate Middleton looks stunning in green at Trooping the Color

She arrived at the Horse Guards Parade through a carriage along with Queen Camilla

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton looked stunning in green as she attended the Trooping the Color celebration. The 41-year-old was seen beaming as she waved at the crowd on her way to the event.

She arrived at the Horse Guards Parade through a carriage along with Queen Camilla and her three children including nine-year-old Prince George, eight-year-old Princess Charlotte and five-year-old Prince Louis.

This Trooping the Color event was the first one to take place ever since the tragic passing of the Queen, hence marking the first Trooping since King Charles’ coronation. Kate looked as stylish as ever as she joined the other members of The Firm.

She went for a bolder single-colour look, taking up the colour green for her entire outfit which represented her perfectly as the Colonel of the Irish Guards which is the role that was passed on to her by her husband the previous year.

In another tribute to her part in the day’s events, she accessorized with a golden brooch that was in the shape of a clover. It also seemed like she was wearing sapphire drop earrings which used to be long to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana.