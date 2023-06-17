Little Mix fans worry former bandmates are ‘not close anymore’ as Perrie misses Leigh Anne’s wedding

Former Little Mix bandmates have worried their fans as they might be drifting apart

Little Mix enthusiasts are apprehensive that the ladies might be drifting apart as Perrie was absent from a few significant events in Leigh-Anne's life recently.

This includes Leigh-Anne's wedding to footballer Andre Gray in Jamaica and the launch of the new single, Don't Say Love, which was attended by the former bandmate, Jade.



Leigh-Anne appeared on Capital FM on Friday and revealed that Jade heard both of her new singles and gave her feedback on them: “Jade heard Don't Say Love on the hen do, and my second single too.”

“It was by the pool. Let me tell you, I was so scared to play it to her. It was weird, but she loved it so I was buzzing.”

Leigh-Anne had a party on Thursday to celebrate the new releases and told the crowd: “Jade, this girl shows up for me every f***ing time.”

Although she was absent at the party, Perrie did praise Leigh-Anne’s second song on her Instagram story: “The most EPIC video ever, so proud of my @LeighannePinnock”

Worried fans took to Twitter, with one saying: “I see Jade at the wedding, wonder where Perrie is?”

With another adding: “Perrie where are you?”

Another sad fan wrote: “Is it just me who thinks Perrie and Leigh-Anne are not as close anymore. Like yeah they comment on each others posts but I haven't seen them with each other in so long. It's kinda sad.”