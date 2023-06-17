Prince Harry is waging a ‘Holy war’ as ‘competing forces fight for control of the throne’

Prince Harry is reportedly ‘well aware’ of the fact that he ‘cannot rule atop the throne of England’ but is planning his very own Holy war against the Crown, none the less.

These claims and admissions have been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

According to News.com.au, “An ocean and a continent away, Harry is back in Montecito doing whatever the dickens he does all day – let’s just assume it involves a lot of meetings with Archewell staffers where he steeples his fingers, uses phrases like “blue-sky thinking” and commandeers all the whiteboard markers.”



“Now that I think about it, perhaps the better corollary here is The Anarchy, the decade-long period in the 12th century when competing forces fought for control of the throne.”

She also admitted, “Harry might not want to rule, but we are a long way from any sort of final chapter in his various holy wars.”

“Charles could very well be ‘exasperated’, ‘bewildered’ and ‘frustrated’ for years to come, raising the prospect of the first royal warrant holders for yoga mats, CBD gummies and lavender oil in the years ahead. What a time to be alive.”