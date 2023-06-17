Cardi B takes fans into her laser body hair removal process: 'I'm scared!'

American rapper Cardi B on Thursday shared a hilarious video on her Instagram Story, taking her whopping 166 million followers on a behind-the-scenes journey of her laser hair removal session.
Lying down and sporting protective eyewear, the 30-year-old artist shared her nervousness and said, "It's that time again, you f*ers. I'm so scared! It's time to laser my whole body."
As the technicians prepared to begin the procedure, Cardi B laughed while enduring the discomfort and made it clear that she wasn't one to back down, emphatically stating, "No, I'm not a p***y!"
Cardi B frequently utilizes social media platforms to provide her fans with a glimpse into her health and beauty routines, and this time was no exception.
With candor, she said, "I told y'all I'm a hairy b***, but I keep it under control," she explained.
