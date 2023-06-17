Margot Robbie invites fans inside Dreamhouse from 'Barbie'

Margot Robbie and the crew behind Barbie film recently shared some insights about the Barbie Dreamhouse set in a video.



Inspired by the iconic toy, the Dreamhouse incorporates elements such as transparent walls and limited windows to promote visibility and interaction among the characters.

Robbie explains that the babies in their respective Dreamhouses can wave at each other in the mornings due to the see-through design.

The Dreamhouse design cleverly combines physical items with decals, mirroring the world of toys. Robbie highlights the kitchen as an example, pointing out the 2D decal on the back of the fridge that features food designs. The intentionally artificial yet satisfying aesthetic is achieved through this approach.

Naturally, the Barbie Dreamhouse includes the famous pool, which, despite being devoid of water, is treated with care by the cast and crew. Robbie humorously notes that everyone avoids stepping into the pool:

"There is no water in Barbieland. There's no water or fire. There are no elements."

"It's actually funny to see how many people avoid walking [in the pool]. Everyone walks around the pool. Even though it's fake, it's really beautiful, which is kind of like everything in Barbieland."



Creating a large-scale set that captured the spirit and appearance of the timeless toy required copious amounts of pink paint. In fact, the production caused a shortage of pink paint among suppliers.

Director Greta Gerwig wanted the pinks to be vibrant and excessive, leading to extensive discussions and meetings about different shades of pink and how they would interact within the film.



Under Gerwig's direction, the Barbie movie features Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken, Barbie's boyfriend. However, the film showcases various interpretations of Barbie, played by Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Alexandra Shipp, Dua Lipa, and others. Similarly, Ken is portrayed by Simu Liu and John Cena. The highly anticipated film is set to release on July 21.