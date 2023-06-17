Madison Beer looks stylish as she steps out in Beverly Hills

Madison Beer looked nothing short of a vision in a very toned midriff in a chic ensemble as she stepped out in Beverly Hills on Friday.

The singer, 24, looked effortlessly stylish as she wore low-rise baggy denim jeans and a buttoned cropped black cardigan.

The outfit showcased her flat stomach and enviable physique as she left a business meeting.

Madison carried her essentials in a white croc shoulder bag and wore a pair of classic black ballerina shoes.

She kept her accessories to the minimum but donned her trademark large hoop earrings and a gold watch.

The Selfish singer looked nothing short of sensational as she flaunted her beautiful natural looks with rosy blush on her sculpted cheeks and a nude lipstick.

Her appearance comes after the singer sat with Drew Barrymore earlier in April, following the debut of her memoir The Half Of It.