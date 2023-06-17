King Charles plans to continue Queen Elizabeth’s THIS holiday tradition

Britain’s King Charles is reportedly planning to continue his late mother Queen Elizabeth’s holiday tradition this summer.



According to a report by Express UK, the monarch will gather the royal family at Balmoral over this summer, where they will continue to spend at least part of their holidays.

The publication, citing an insider, reported: “We expect the family will be together there in the summer. But diaries are still being sorted.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton are also expected to join the King in August, it is believed.

Queen Elizabeth used to enjoy the annual summer break at Balmoral Castle from July to October and invites her nearest and dearest to join her.

She also spent the final days of her long life at Balmoral and died there at the age of 96.