Kate Hudson and Matt Bellamy's wife Elle Evans spend time together in London

Kate Hudson, known for her role in "Glass Onion," recently made headlines when she was seen enjoying a night out in London with Elle Evans, who happens to be married to Kate's former partner, Matt Bellamy.

The two ladies had a delightful time attending a gala performance of "Cabaret At The Kit Kat Club" in London's West End before heading to the popular Chiltern Firehouse.



During the June 15 gala, the two women happily posed together, capturing a moment of their evening. Subsequently, they were photographed hand in hand as they made their way to a hotel in London.



Kate, aged 44, looked elegant in a stunning red satin dress with an asymmetrical neckline, while Elle, aged 33, sported stylish patterned pants, a black tank top, and accessorized with a statement necklace and headband.

Kate and Matt, who are co-parenting their 11-year-old son named Bingham, were once engaged but called off their relationship in 2014 after being together for four years.

Despite their separation, the former couple has managed to maintain a friendly bond, even going on family vacations together over the years.