Chrissy Teigen bashes critics saying she ‘destroyed her face’: ‘I just gained weight!’

Chrissy Teigen has just taken to social media to address the criticism she’s being bombarded with, since gaining weight.

The criticism in question was issued over on Instagram, and spoke of ‘just how much filler’ she’s gotten over the years.

The poster even wrote, “Look how your face could become if you’re doing it wrong!”

However, they also issued a disclaimer in the same post and promised the comments “were not out of mean intentions” but are only meant to serve as a discussion about cosmetic procedures.

In response to claims that she’s “destroyed her face” Teigen hit back and asked, “No mean intentions?”

All while saying, “But saying this could be your face if you do it wrong? You’re a piece of s***. I gained weight.”

For those unversed, Teigen is well known for being very candid about the kind of procedures she’s had over the years.

Whether it was the breast implants she wanted back in 2010, as well as the removal process that happened just a month later.