Courteney Cox celebrates 59th birthday with Jennifer Aniston in Malibu





On Friday, Courteney Cox celebrated her 59th birthday with Jennifer Aniston, as they went to Soho House in Malibu.

The actress had a low-key celebration at the private members club in California, accompanied by her close friends.

With her dark hair styled in voluminous waves and sporting a pair of oversized blue aviator sunglasses, Courteney Cox appeared as youthful as ever.

She completed her outfit with a denim jacket layered over a plunging black top.

Jennifer Aniston, 54, tried to remain incognito as she left the venue by shielding her face from view.

The Friends co-stars were accompanied by Mary McCormack, another actress who looked fashionable in a tweed blazer.

Courteney received her Hollywood Walk of Fame star and Aniston honored her at the induction ceremony, saying, "To be friends with Courteney is to be family with Courteney, and she is responsible for all of that. From the beginning of when we met her, she was immediately inclusive, warm, loving, interested in everything about you,"

"She instilled into all of us to support each other and to love one another and that actors need to support and love one another," she concluded.