Brett Hadley aka Carl Williams dies at 92

Actor Brett Hadley, best known for his role as Genoa City detective Carl Williams, has died at the age of 92.
His cause of death was not announced.
The Young and the Restless actor made his debut as the Williams family patriarch in 1980.
Carl became an unseen character who was kept alive off screen upon his initial departure in 1991. He was kept alive off screen, always said to be “in the other room.”
He returned to Y&R in 1998, when it was established that Carl had been beaten to near death and was a victim of amnesia.
His character started a new life as Jim Bradley, and would never remember the family he left behind in Genoa City.
Brett Hadley made his final Y&R appearance in 1999.
