'Yellowstone' star Kevin Costner claims wife misused $95,000 in divorce proceedings

Yellowstone star Kevin Costner alleged that his estranged wife Christine has been using his credit card without permission to fund expenses for divorce.
According to a report of US Weekly, Costner alleged in the court, “Since April 2023, Christine has withdrawn from my bank account and charged on my credit card a total of 95,000$, payable to her attorneys and forensic accountant.”
Kevin was also found struggling in getting his estranged wife Christine to vacate the house, despite filing for divorce on May 1. As per the perpetual agreement Christine had to leave the house within 30 days following the divorce filing.
The couple got married in September 2004. They were blessed with three children during 18 years of their marriage. The family includes two boys and a daughter. Their eldest son Cayden is of 15 years followed by Hayes aged 14 the youngest is of 12 years named Grace.
The couple decided to part ways due to irreconcilable differences. Both Kevin and Christine are seeking joint Physical and legal custody of their three kids.
According to People.com, a source said that Kevin never wanted a divorce and if he could have the power to change the situation, he would surely do it.
After filing for divorce, Constner’s rep said, “Circumstances beyond the control of Mr. Costner have forced him to participate in the dissolution of marriage action.”
