Prince Harry ‘insulting’ the same people he’s ‘fighting tooth and nail’

Prince Harry has just been ridiculed for wanting to hang onto royal titles given by the same country he’s been fighting.

These warnings and claims against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been issued by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

The conversation arose once Prince Harry broke the ‘golden rule’ of the Royal Family, in terms of political statements.

Ms Elser believes it was the “worst example” of the Duke’s sense of entitlement.

According to News.com.au, “He knows full well that his family doesn’t get involved with politics,” she also added.

“Just like he’s aware that he’s no longer supposed to call himself ‘His Royal Highness’, given he and Meghan are no longer working members of the firm.”

“That didn’t stop him from using that title on his daughter Lilibet’s birth certificate.”

So “how dare he insult the country so many of us love, while at the same time hang on to his title by his fingertips?”