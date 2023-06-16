Heather Locklear, Richie Sambora reunite for daughter Ava's graduation

Heather Locklear and Richie Sambora have found a reason to celebrate together. Both the 61-year-old Dynasty actress and the 63-year-old rocker attended their daughter Ava's graduation in May, according to a close source.

Ava, now 25, successfully completed her Master's program, obtaining a degree in family therapy.



The insider, who is familiar with the situation, shared with PEOPLE, "She has a strong bond with her parents, and they have been incredibly supportive. Both of them attended her graduation ceremony, followed by a family celebration at Richie's residence."

The source claims that Ava developed an interest in the field of family therapy due to personal challenges she faced while growing up. "Passion often arises from one's own pain and focuses on it in various ways," explained the insider. "Having experienced a lot during her parents' divorce and witnessing them confront their own struggles, Ava found a wonderful outlet to channel her own pain toward the greater good and help others."

Heather Locklear and Richie Sambora's marriage continued from 1994 till 2007. In October, Locklear took to Instagram to wish her daughter a happy 25th birthday, expressing her affection by stating, "Happy Birthday to the most wonderful person I know. I love you to the moon and back!"

Locklear frequently uses her Instagram platform to celebrate and praise her daughter. Three years ago, she proudly shared a heartwarming photo of Ava's senior portrait from her graduation at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, accompanied by the caption, "Congratulations baby girl! We are so proud."



