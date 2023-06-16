Ryan Reynolds unveils ‘Bedtime Stories’ series for ‘my fourth baby’

Famed actor Ryan Reynolds has just tugged at heartstrings by subtly giving a shoutout to his fourth baby.

He broke the news over on social media, via a post that has been shared to Instagram.

The 46-year-old’s post featured a video and a voiceover that said, “You know the best part about stories? You remember them. They stay with you. And I want to tell you a bedtime story.”

He promised a ‘restful show’ to his listeners, for all those with “an anxious mind.”

The post also included a caption that offered some insight into his fourth baby.

Per, Reynolds, “the idea for a show made to help everyone fall asleep was born the same day as my fourth child.”

For those unversed, the series is set to premiere on June 20th.

He even sat for an interview to discuss the entire series’ conception, and told The Hollywood Reporter, “We're so happy to create a program with the express goal of putting people to sleep. This show has actually been a dream of mine for a while.”

“Storytime is a nighttime staple in our home and is a daily reminder of the power of storytelling.”