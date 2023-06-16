Meghan Markle, Prince Harry part ways with Spotify, spokesperson confirms

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have parted ways with music streaming giant Spotify, the spokesperson for the couple have confirmed.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Spotify have cut the ties just three years after agreeing to a $20 million deal.

Meghan and Harry’s spokesperson confirmed “Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together.”

The couple’s friend and royal expert Omid Scobie took to Twitter and shared Meghan and Harry’s spokesperson remarks on the Spotify deal.

He was commenting on the Wall Street Journal’s tweet which reads: “Meghan Markle’s “Archetypes” Spotify podcast won’t be renewed for a second season, a casualty of the audio company’s overhaul of its approach to podcasting.”

He tweeted, “A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex now confirms: ‘Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together.’”

Earlier, the New York Post had also reported that the Archewell media company launched by Prince Harry and Markle didn’t produce enough content to receive the full payout of the roughly $20 million deal the couple signed in 2020.