Tom Cruise makes rare appearance with Hayley Atwell after Mission Impossible 7 screening

Tom Cruise has recently made rare appearance with Hayley Atwell after leaving London screening of the seventh instalment of The Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.



In the photo circulated online, Cruise and Atwell were photographed while leaving a screening of the action movie separately at the Dolby Screening Room London Soho on June 15, via PEOPLE.

Atwell looked stylish in a monochrome ensemble which included a white button-up shirt tucked into a pair of cream-coloured trousers. She paired it up with orange peep-toe heeled sandals and a large red bag.

Meanwhile, the Top Gun: Maverick star looked suave in all black, wearing a polo shirt, slacks and matching shoes as well a pair of aviator sunglasses.

Earlier in 2021, Cruise and Atwell were also seen together at the Wimbledon women’s singles finals. However, a source told PEOPLE in December 2020 that they were not “dating”.

For the unversed, Cruise has not dated anyone publicly following his 2012 divorce from Katie Holmes. The former couple shared a daughter.

Prior to Holmes, the actor was also married to Nicole Kidman from 1990 to 2001. They share a daughter and a son.