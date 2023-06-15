Anne Hathaway dishes details about Hugh Jackman on Les Misérables set

Anne Hathaway has recently dished out details about her co-star Hugh Jackman’s losing his cool on the set of Les Misérables.



The Princess Diaries actress recalled this incident while giving away an award to Jackman during the Hollywood Film Awards.

After presenting an award to the X-Men star, Hathaway recalled the time filming Les Misérables.

She said, “In case you haven't noticed, anarchy is the order of the day. So, let's flip the script.”

“I once saw Hugh Jackman, the nicest guy in Hollywood, lose his cool, “disclosed the actress.

Hathaway explained that the long day's shoot and a delay in production compelled Jackman to his limits.

The actress described the moment when she confronted Jackman and she was shocked by his response.

“Hugh drew in a ragged, powerful breath, locked his gaze on mine, and said through gritted teeth, ‘Annie, it's a lot’,” pointed out Hathaway.

Meanwhile, the actress also gushed about Jackman while appreciating his “genuine gentlemanly nature”.

Hathaway added, “No matter the situation, as much as you would like to flip the script on Hugh Jackman, you can't. He has never, not once, used his artistry to get away with being a jerk.”