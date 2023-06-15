Nicolas Cage's picture with Hideo Kojima sparks speculations

Nicolas Cage seems to have decided to follow in the footsteps of Hollywood celebrities who have lent their voices and faces for popular video games.
The actor's meeting with Hideo Kojima has sparked speculations that he will have a cameo in Death Stranding 2.
Taking to Twitter, Hideo Kojima shared a picture with the actor and wrote, "With our dear Nicolas Cage".
The publication reported that Hideo is known for involving big names with his games, like Kiefer Sutherland as Snake in Metal Gear Solid 5, as well as Léa Seydoux and Norman Reedus in Death Stranding.
It said Cage seems quite keen to dive deeper into gaming after his appearance in Dead By Daylight.
In the picture shared by Kojima, the pair is seen chilling next to Ludens, the iconic mascot of Kojima Productions.
Nicolas Cage last year playeda version of himself in the comedy action film "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent".
The movie was a love letter to the actor and his career, which spans over four decades.
Cage starred as Nick Cage, an ageing actor struggling to book new roles. Desperate, he accepts the offer to appear at a wealthy fan's birthday party in Europe in exchange for a $1 million paycheck.
