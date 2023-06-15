Tom Holland has a ‘Spider-Boys’ group chat with Andrew Garfield and Toby Maguire

Tom Holland says the three Spideys share a unique bond and remain connected through a group chat

In a recent revelation, Tom Holland said that he and the other two live-action Spider-Men, Andrew Garfield and Toby Maguire, connect on a pretty active group chat.

“We have a great group chat and we catch up every now and then. It’s called 'The Spider-Boys,' " the Uncharted star said.

Getting together for No Way Home was a "wonderful" experience, Holland told THR, adding, "Myself, Andrew, Tobey — we have this amazing bond as three people who have been through something that is so unique that we really are like brothers."

Revealing their last conversation on the group chat, Holland recalled, "I was doing a charity event in London for the Brothers Trust and I was asking if they would be so kind as to sign a poster to auction off."

"They were obviously happy to oblige," he added.

Prior to joining forces with Maguire and Holland in No Way Home, Garfield played the role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man in Sony's Amazing Spider-Man movies, which were released in 2012 and 2014.

Maguire, on the other hand, portrayed the web-slinger in three standalone films, starting with Spider-Man in 2002 and concluding with Spider-Man 3 in 2007.

Holland has played the character in various Marvel Cinematic Universe films, beginning with Captain America: Civil War in 2016, and starring in three standalone Spider-Man movies released in 2017, 2019, and 2021.