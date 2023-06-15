South Africa’s women cricket team to play T20I, ODI series in Pakistan

KARACHI: In a first, South Africa women's cricket team will tour Pakistan later this year to play six white-ball matches against their Pakistani counterparts.
This will be the South Africa women team’s first-ever tour to the country.
According to a source in PCB, South African side will play three ODIs and three T20Is from September 1-14.
All these matches will be played in National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi.
The PCB is expected to announce the official match schedule for the series in the next couple of days.
A preparatory camp is also being planned for the national women's cricket team ahead of the series to prepare for these six games and for Asian Games as well.
The 23-year-old speedster is eager to return to the longest format of the game
Mbappe's decision means that he will be free to leave PSG next summer, and negotiations for a pre-contract agreement...
Serbian tennis sensation also becomes the oldest Grand Slam champion, having won 11 since turning 30 following a...
Ireland batter overtakes Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto to bag award
Young opener fined 15% of his match fee for public criticism of a decision
ICC shares World Cup schedule with BCCI and participating nations