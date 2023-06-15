South Africa’s women cricket team to play T20I, ODI series in Pakistan

South African women's team players celebrate during a match in this undated picture. — Twitter/@ProteasWomenCSA

KARACHI: In a first, South Africa women's cricket team will tour Pakistan later this year to play six white-ball matches against their Pakistani counterparts.

This will be the South Africa women team’s first-ever tour to the country.

According to a source in PCB, South African side will play three ODIs and three T20Is from September 1-14.

All these matches will be played in National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi.

The PCB is expected to announce the official match schedule for the series in the next couple of days.

A preparatory camp is also being planned for the national women's cricket team ahead of the series to prepare for these six games and for Asian Games as well.