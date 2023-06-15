Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan share heartwarming moment at ‘Indiana Jones’ premiere

Harrison Ford and 'Temple of Doom' co-star Ke Huy Quan shared heartfelt words at 'Indiana Jones' premiere

At the premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny in Los Angeles, Harrison Ford and his former co-star Ke Huy Quan had a heartwarming reunion and took a photo together.

Ford, who is 80 years old, and Quan posed for the picture during the event.

Quan, who stars in Everything Everywhere All at Once, embraced Ford with both arms while Ford held his arm around Quan's shoulder on the red carpet.

Quan surprised Ford during an interview with Extra on Wednesday, and Ford jokingly remarked, "You're all grown up!" as he greeted the delighted actor.

Asked how he felt about Quan’s success in the industry, Ford said, “I don’t need to be proud of this guy. He’s done all of this himself. It has nothing to do with me. I have great love and admiration for this guy, but his pride is his own.”

“You’re making me get very emotional Harrison. I love you so much,” said the recent Oscar winner. “Of course, the reason why I love acting so much is because of him, because I had such a wonderful, wonderful experience on Temple of Doom."

"I'm so happy for him, I can't tell ya. He's a wonderful person and an incredibly talented actor," Ford praised Quan as he left.