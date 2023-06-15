'Yellowstone': Wes Bentley reflects on his emotional journey as Jamie Dutton

RANDY SHROPSHIRE/DEADLINE

As the conclusion of the series Yellowstone approaches, actor Wes Bentley, known for his role as Jamie Dutton, opened up about his emotional experience portraying the character.

In contemplation of Jamie's development and the profound influence of the role, Bentley shared that Jamie's ultimate moments would be filled with intensity and excitement.

"He's going to go out like a cannonball, maybe. Just blow it all up," Bentley predicted, hinting at an intense exit for Jamie.

The midseason finale left a lasting impact on Bentley, making it challenging to let go of the character. He anticipated that Jamie's intensity would resurface once filming resumed.

"It's difficult to shake off Jamie's melancholy. His presence remains ingrained in me," Bentley admitted.

Bentley expressed that anything is possible for the Dutton family, with their intense relationships potentially leading to a collective downfall. Creator Taylor Sheridan's unexpected twists further intrigued Bentley.

"I'm kind of waiting for whatever extra thing he is thinking about that I'm not thinking about. But with the tension and danger right now, it potentially could be either they are all gone, or one of them survives," Bentley speculated.

The unresolved relationship between Jamie and his father, John Dutton, fascinated Bentley, who wondered about the ultimate resolution.

Bentley also emphasised the unique bond between Jamie and his sister Beth, played by Kelly Reilly.