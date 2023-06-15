Brooklyn Beckham cruises around in ‘wedding gifted’ vintage Jaguar

Brooklyn Beckham looked stylish in his stunning blue vintage Jaguar.

He was gifted a stunning blue $500,000 (£383,502) vintage Jaguar on his wedding day to Nicola Peltz by his father David Beckham.

And Brooklyn Beckham was spotted cruising around Beverly Hills in the electric motor after hitting the Dog Pound gym on Wednesday.

The aspiring chef, 23, who shared his latest cooking video hours earlier, cut a casually cool figure in a black hooded jacket and a baseball cap.

David presented his son Brooklyn and daughter-in-law Nicola with a classic Jaguar after they got married at her billionaire father Nelson's $103 million (£79 million) compound in Palm Beach, Florida last summer.

The ex-footballer, 46, is an investor in restoration company Lunaz which electrified and re-engineered the 1954 Jaguar XK140.