Asia Cup 2023: ACC accepts Pakistan's hybrid model despite India's opposition

A collage featuring the captains of all six countries gearing up to participate in Asia Cup 2023. — Asia Cup website. — ACC

Asian Cricket Council announced the schedule and venue for the much-awaited Asia Cup 2023 to be hosted by Pakistan after months-long discussions over the hybrid model.

"We are delighted to announce that the Asia Cup 2023 will be held from 31st August to 17th September 2023 and will see the elite teams from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Nepal, compete in a total of 13 exciting ODI matches," the council said in a statement issued in this regard.

It should be noted that despite strong opposition from India, the tournament will be hosted in a hybrid model with four matches being held in Pakistan, and the remaining nine matches being played in Sri Lanka.

The Asia Cup will feature two groups, with two teams from each group qualifying for the Super Four stage. The top two teams from the Super Four stage will then face each other in the final.

The Asia Cup will be a 50-over event as it will be used to prepare for the ODI World Cup scheduled later this year.

Pakistan, India and Nepal are in Group 1 of the Asia Cup, whereas Group 2 will feature defending champions Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

It must be noted that the hybrid model was proposed by the PCB after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) refused to send their team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup.



India have not toured Pakistan since 2008 due to strained relations between the two countries.

The last bilateral series between the arch-rivals took place in 2012, when Pakistan toured India for limited-overs matches.

Over the past few years, the two countries have only faced each other in ICC and ACC events.