Actor Stanley Tucci, wife have a ball at Harry Styles concert

Actor Stanley Tucci, wife hav a ball at Harry Styles concert

Actor Stanley Tucci surprised his wife, Felicity Blunt, with tickets to a Harry Styles concert for their date night. The couple attended the "Love on Tour" show at Wembley Stadium in England, where Tucci was seen dancing and enjoying Styles' lively performance of his hit single, "Music for a Sushi Restaurant."

Tucci couldn't resist capturing the moment on his TikTok account. In the video, he enthusiastically sang along to the catchy opening melody of the song before playfully covering the camera with his hand.

This wasn't the first time Styles and Tucci crossed paths publicly. They had previously met at the 2023 BRIT Awards, where Tucci presented Styles with the Best Album award for "Harry's House."

In his acceptance speech, Styles expressed his love for Tucci and how much the award meant to him. Throughout the speech, Styles and Tucci shared laughter and inside jokes, creating a fun and lighthearted atmosphere.

Tucci later shared a photo of their amusing moment on Instagram, expressing his admiration for Styles.

“I listen to this man’s music everyday whilst cooking. ⁣⁣It was a great honor to present Artist of the Year at the Brit Awards to the talented and kind soul that is my friend Harry Styles.”

Interestingly, it seems that "Music for a Sushi Restaurant" resonates with Tucci beyond the concert, as he humorously remarked that it could be called "Music for Stanley Tucci's Kitchen."