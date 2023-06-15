Kevin Costner requests soon-to-be ex-wife to leave their home

Kevin Costner is seeking to have his soon-to-be ex-wife, Christine (formerly Baumgartner), vacate their shared residence, according to recent reports.



Despite the terms outlined in their 2004 prenuptial agreement, Christine, with whom the 68-year-old Yellowstone actor shares three children, has allegedly refused to move out.



Multiple outlets have obtained the latest court filing, which reveals that Christine is disregarding the terms of their 2004 prenuptial agreement.

According to Kevin's legal team, led by Laura Wasser, the couple's prenup clearly stipulated that Christine had a 30-day window to vacate the residence once she filed for divorce.

Despite filing on May 1 in Santa Barbara County Court, Christine has yet to comply with this provision. Seeking enforcement of the prenup, Kevin's legal team alleges that Christine has taken the position of remaining in his separate property residence until he agrees to various financial demands.

In a declaration published by Radar Online, Kevin stated that he had already paid Christine $1 million in accordance with the prenuptial agreement. However, she has ignored "multiple requests" to move out of their Carpinteria, Calif., compound. Kevin further pledged to contribute $200,000 towards a down payment for a new home, as well as cover her mortgage, property tax, and insurance costs for a year. Additionally, he would provide $30,000 for child support and advance her $10,000 for moving expenses.

Kevin revealed in his declaration that he had given Christine $100,000 upon their marriage and an additional $100,000 on their first wedding anniversary. These funds have since grown to $450,000 in savings, which could be utilized towards the purchase of a new home.

Furthermore, Kevin claimed that Christine had withdrawn approximately $95,000 from his bank account or charged it to his credit card for lawyer and accountant fees without any prior notice since April.

The court filing highlighted Kevin's particular emphasis on housing arrangements in his prenuptial agreement with Christine. Following his divorce from his first wife, Cindy Silva, in 1994, Kevin found himself without a home base and unable to live in his own property. This experience motivated him to include specific housing provisions to prevent a similar situation from arising again.

The documents also indicated that Kevin and Christine have tentatively agreed to share custody of their three children, Cayden Wyatt (15), Hayes Logan (14), and Grace Avery (13). Kevin has proposed a plan for custody and assumes 100% of the children's expenses. Negotiations are currently underway to establish a summer visitation schedule.

Wasser, Kevin's attorney, asserted that Kevin has acted in good faith throughout the divorce proceedings and has made every effort to ensure a smooth transition. However, Christine persistently refuses to vacate his separate property residence, as she had previously agreed to do in 2004 as a condition of their marriage.

Christine filed for divorce in May, citing "irreconcilable differences" after 18 years of marriage. The split date was listed as April 11. Kevin's representative confirmed the news, expressing regret that circumstances beyond his control necessitated his participation in a dissolution of marriage action.