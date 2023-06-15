No Hard Feelings: Jennifer Lawrence drops jaws in cream bandeau dress

On Wednesday Madrid, Jennifer Lawrence was a vision as she attended the premiere of her film No Hard Feelings in Madrid on Wednesday.

The actress, 32, looked gorgeous as she showcased her phenomenal sense of style in a cream bandeau midi dress.

She teamed the look with a pair of black heels and kept accessories to a minimum, opting only for a dazzling pair of blue earrings.

The star enhanced her natural beauty with a flawless palette of makeup, including a winged eye and a swipe of red lipstick.

At the star-studded event, Jennifer appeared in good spirits as she waved to fans and posed with her co-stars.

No Hard Feelings, which will be released in the UK on June 23, sees Oscar winner Jennifer play a cash-strapped woman trying to seduce a 19-year-old boy for pay.