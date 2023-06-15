No Hard Feelings: Jennifer Lawrence drops jaws in cream bandeau dress 

On Wednesday Madrid, Jennifer Lawrence was a vision as she attended the premiere of her film No Hard Feelings in Madrid on Wednesday.
The actress, 32, looked gorgeous as she showcased her phenomenal sense of style in a cream bandeau midi dress.
She teamed the look with a pair of black heels and kept accessories to a minimum, opting only for a dazzling pair of blue earrings.
The star enhanced her natural beauty with a flawless palette of makeup, including a winged eye and a swipe of red lipstick.
At the star-studded event, Jennifer appeared in good spirits as she waved to fans and posed with her co-stars.
No Hard Feelings, which will be released in the UK on June 23, sees Oscar winner Jennifer play a cash-strapped woman trying to seduce a 19-year-old boy for pay.
Zoe Saldaña will be 53 when 'Avatar' ends
Keke Palmer said that Taylor Swift ‘made it’ despite people ‘counting her out’
Emilia Clarke also revealed what initially attracted her in 'Secret Invasion'
Brian Cox recalled the incident when he met Meryl Streep
Christopher Nolan went to Universal after Warner Bros. dispute
'House of the Dragon' season 2 will build up on the season one setup