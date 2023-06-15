Chris Hemsworth reveals acting break is not connected to his Alzheimer’s risk

Chris Hemsworth is dispelling assumptions about his acting break which many have linked to his health diagnosis.

Last year, during an interview with Vanity Fair, the Thor actor revealed he’d learned he had the APOE4 gene, which is linked to an increased risk of Alzheimer’s disease, during filming for his National Geographic series, Limitless.

During the interview, he shared that he was going to take a break from acting.

“It all got a little sort of blown out of proportion,” he recently explained to Entertainment Tonight while talking about Extraction 2. “I wanted to take off because I’ve been working for 10 years, and I’ve got three kids that I want to spend more time with.”

The actor shared that doing the National Geographic show made him “realise how life is just flying by, and I wanted to be still for long periods and more often.”

He continued, “The information about the predisposition…allowed me to make all the changes — whether it be nutrition, my training, my mental fitness. Which is the point of the series. The whole point for me was to give people access to tools, knowledge, information on how to live a better, longer, healthier life.”

The actor added that he still has plans to for future projects and the only difference after his results from the blood test that was included in Limitless’ fifth episode is that he is making healthier choices.

“I’ve been running from project to project for a long time, just to avoid being unemployed or that fear that it’s the last job you’ll get, you know?” he said. “I wanna be more curated about the choices I make, things I immerse myself in or I’m involved in. I want to have greater value and work with great people.”