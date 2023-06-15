 
Maniesh Paul undergoes major body transformation for debut web-series 'Rafuchakkar'

By Web Desk
June 15, 2023
'Rafuchakkar' is set to release on OTT on June 15

Comedian, host, and actor Maniesh Paul, who is all set to make his debut on OTT with Rafuchakkar, had to go through a very strict body transformation for the role.

Despite not being a gym freak, he had to completely change his outlook by gaining and losing weight within a few months.

At the trailer launch event for Rafuchakkar, some pictures came out of his two different looks for the web-series.

In one picture, Maniesh gained weight to look like a middle-aged, bulky man.

Picture credit: Pinkvilla
Meanwhile, in the other photo, he transformed his body to portray himself as a perfectly shaped bodybuilder.

Picture credit: Pinkvilla
He first gained 10 kgs for the role, which took him almost two months. Later, it took two and a half months to tone down his body again.

While talking about the transformation, the 41-year-old actor stated: “I have always been a fitness enthusiast, although not a gym freak but I have been working for a healthy body.”

“However, Rafuchakkar put me on a roller coaster ride of physical transformation. As I play a con artist, I have five different looks and avatars.”

He briefed a bit about his characters and said: “Shedding my fit-healthy body for one of the looks as Pawan Kumar Bawariya, I had to resemble an ordinary middle-class and middle-aged guy with a paunch, for which I gained 10 Kgs.”

“For another look, I had to lose weight as well as gain muscles to play a gym trainer. As I had just finished Jugjugg Jeeyo, I had hardly four months to do these drastic changes”, he concluded.

Maniesh Paul’s OTT debut web-series Rafuchakkar is slated to premiere on Jio Cinema on June 15, reports Pinkvilla.