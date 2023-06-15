Maniesh Paul undergoes major body transformation for debut web-series 'Rafuchakkar'

Comedian, host, and actor Maniesh Paul, who is all set to make his debut on OTT with Rafuchakkar, had to go through a very strict body transformation for the role.
Despite not being a gym freak, he had to completely change his outlook by gaining and losing weight within a few months.
At the trailer launch event for Rafuchakkar, some pictures came out of his two different looks for the web-series.
In one picture, Maniesh gained weight to look like a middle-aged, bulky man.
Meanwhile, in the other photo, he transformed his body to portray himself as a perfectly shaped bodybuilder.
He first gained 10 kgs for the role, which took him almost two months. Later, it took two and a half months to tone down his body again.
While talking about the transformation, the 41-year-old actor stated: “I have always been a fitness enthusiast, although not a gym freak but I have been working for a healthy body.”
“However, Rafuchakkar put me on a roller coaster ride of physical transformation. As I play a con artist, I have five different looks and avatars.”
He briefed a bit about his characters and said: “Shedding my fit-healthy body for one of the looks as Pawan Kumar Bawariya, I had to resemble an ordinary middle-class and middle-aged guy with a paunch, for which I gained 10 Kgs.”
“For another look, I had to lose weight as well as gain muscles to play a gym trainer. As I had just finished Jugjugg Jeeyo, I had hardly four months to do these drastic changes”, he concluded.
Maniesh Paul’s OTT debut web-series Rafuchakkar is slated to premiere on Jio Cinema on June 15, reports Pinkvilla.
