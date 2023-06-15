Mel Gibson gets 'The Continental' makers support amid uproar

Mel Gibson's casting was under the scanner due to his previous domestic violence and antisemitism accusations

John Wick's spinoff The Continental producer and director are throwing their weight behind embattled Mel Gibson after his casting caused controversy among fans due to his alleged tainted past.

During an interview with IGN, the executive producer Basil Iwanyk was questioned about the actor's past controversies, where he was accused of antisemitism and domestic violence did ever cast a shadow on his selection in the series.

The executive producer instantly responded, "No."

The director-cum-producer of the series Albert Hughes also weighed in on the question.

"No. I think he fit the role; he fit what we needed based on his film past. And I'll leave others to debate the other stuff because it's not a black-and-white issue, and I don't want to be sound-bited and clickbait. That's a tricky game to get into. I have my own personal beliefs in life and whatnot about everything, but I'm here to entertain. And earlier in my career, I wasn't so careful.

But there's a weight that he brought, the stuff that he brought from his past roles and what he has done that we needed for this role. And I don't think anybody could have fit better, let's put it that way, just with his chops and his experience."