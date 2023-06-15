CW swings axe on 'Gotham Knights,' renews 'Superman & Lois'

Good news for 'Superman & Lois' but equally bad for 'Gotham Knights'

Gotham Knights are set to end its race after season one as CW canceled the show, while Superman and Lois are going for a season four renewal.

In the channel's slate for 2023-2024, Superman & Lois will make its comeback, albeit with a trim 10-episode season, while Gotham Knights' journey ended merely after the start, Variety reports.



"We are thrilled to bring 'All American: Homecoming' and Superman & Lois' back, Brad Schwartz, president of entertainment at The CW, said.

"These series are two of our strongest performers across our linear and digital platforms with some of the most passionate fanbases in all television. We are grateful to our partners at Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions for their continued collaboration, and we cannot wait to get started on the new seasons."

The news of Gotham Knights' cancellation was aligned with the new vision of CW shakeup, where they reportedly believed the superhero shows 'had their time."

Meanwhile, the Gotham Knights finale is set to premiere on June 27.