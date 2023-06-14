Kate Middleton's viral video shrugging off Prince William's hand resurfaces

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton's "awkward moment" video in which the Princess of Wales is seen shrugging off Her husband's hand resurfaced amid the future King's latest outing with his aunt Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh.

The Princess of Wales seemingly shrugged off her husband William with a "don’t interrupt signal", sparking reactions from fans and experts as they see it as an "awkward moment".

The much-loved royal couple, in December 2019, appeared in a festive BBC episode, A Berry Royal Christmas, where the Waleses helped Mary Berry prepare a menu for a charity event. Midway through the episode, Kate and William joined several other people to discuss baking and Christmastime.



During the discussion, the future king was seen placing his hand on Kate’s shoulder, but, the princess seemingly shrugged him off.

According to some experts the Princess of Wales appeared posing here suggests almost girlish enthusiasm and even a less regal, more low-status approach to the group chat.



The video making rounds on internet amid speculations about William's latest outing with his aunt Sophie.