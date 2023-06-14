Halsey signs with Columbia Records following exit from Capitol Music group

Halsey originally signed with Capitol's Astralwerks imprint back in 2013

Halsey has officially signed with Columbia Records, as per Variety.

This announcement comes just two months after Halsey's departure from Capitol Music Group, the label they had been associated with for a long time.

Interestingly, this move reunites Halsey, who uses she/they pronouns, with the record label responsible for one of their most significant hits to date.

Closer, a collaboration with the Chainsmokers in which Halsey provided co-lead vocals, dominated the Billboard Hot 100 chart for an impressive 12 weeks in 2016.

Additionally, Halsey achieved another No. 1 hit in 2018 with the song Without You.

Halsey originally signed with Capitol's Astralwerks imprint back in 2013, and quickly became one of its key artists. However, their strong independent spirit often caused conflicts with the label.

Last year, Halsey went publish with another of her dispute with Capitol Music Group regarding demands for TikTok content.



All four of Halsey's albums have achieved either No. 1 or No. 2 rankings on the Billboard 200 chart. The first three albums, Badlands, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom, and Manic, all received double-platinum certifications.

Their latest album, If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power, released in August 2021 and produced by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, garnered critical acclaim but didn't achieve the same commercial success as its predecessors.