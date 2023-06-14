Prince Harry to ‘come limping home’ after ‘cuckoo’ Meghan Markle ‘has her way’

Experts believe Prince Harry will ‘very quickly come limping home’ once his marriage to Meghan Markle ‘erupts in smoke’.
This accusation against the Duchess of Sussex has been issued by British politician Chris Mullin.
According to a report by the Royal Observer, Mr Mullin feels Meghan Markle behaved much like a “cuckoo” during her time within the Firm, and even warned that her “woke Californian hang-ups” will ‘inadvertently harm her marriage to Prince Harry.
These admissions have come shortly after Meghan’s sister Samantha Markle echoed similar sentiments.
At the time she spoke about the need for the couple to get “extensive counseling” because their divorce is ‘imminent’.
Especially since Prince Harry already seems to be questioning their marriage.
